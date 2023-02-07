Facts

16:34 07.02.2023

SBU can be what people of Ukraine want it to be – Zelensky in Rada before voting for Maliuk's candidacy

2 min read
SBU can be what people of Ukraine want it to be – Zelensky in Rada before voting for Maliuk's candidacy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Vasyl Maliuk, during the actual leadership of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), proved that "the Security Service can be what the people of Ukraine want it to be."

Speaking on Tuesday morning during the presentation of Maliuk for appointment to the post of chairman of the SBU, Zelensky noted that "some of the SBU operations changed the course of the war."

"Blows have been struck at the internal enemy ... . We managed to build a system of protection against enemy special operations. We must continue this course," he said.

Zelensky also noted the role of Maliuk in the return of our soldiers from captivity. "I consider his appointment fully justified," he said.

Later, the Verkhovna Rada agreed to the appointment of Maliuk as the chairman of the SBU.

Zelensky also noted that "we are taking personnel and institutional steps at various levels in the field of defense and security that can strengthen Ukraine's position."

"For each such step – personnel or institutional – the necessary information is provided. At the level at which decisions are made. And I thank everyone who supports the state," he said.

"I thank everyone who refrains from spreading any rumors or other pseudo-information that may weaken the focus of our people in working for the victory of Ukraine. Only by helping our state, only by not letting the enemy play with the emotions of our people and only by doing everything so that our soldiers have more weapons, we can ensure the success of Ukraine. And we will provide it!" the president said.

Tags: #sbu #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

17:12 07.02.2023
SBU head: We must join forces and return our territories

SBU head: We must join forces and return our territories

11:23 07.02.2023
SBU: Medvedchuk's wife's companies finance Russian National Guard, Ministry of Internal Affairs

SBU: Medvedchuk's wife's companies finance Russian National Guard, Ministry of Internal Affairs

09:49 07.02.2023
Zelensky: People with military experience to be appointed leaders in frontline regions

Zelensky: People with military experience to be appointed leaders in frontline regions

09:20 07.02.2023
Zelensky: Ukraine opposes attempts to encircle Bakhmut

Zelensky: Ukraine opposes attempts to encircle Bakhmut

19:42 06.02.2023
Ukraine nationalizes plants, agricultural holding of sanctioned Russian oligarch worth UAH 2 bln

Ukraine nationalizes plants, agricultural holding of sanctioned Russian oligarch worth UAH 2 bln

16:25 06.02.2023
President submits motion of appointing Maliuk as SBU head to Rada

President submits motion of appointing Maliuk as SBU head to Rada

16:59 04.02.2023
Zelensky discusses all-round support for Ukraine in short and long term with Sunak

Zelensky discusses all-round support for Ukraine in short and long term with Sunak

18:07 03.02.2023
Zelensky calls on Ukrainian journalists to unite to strengthen spirit of people, remind they are all at war

Zelensky calls on Ukrainian journalists to unite to strengthen spirit of people, remind they are all at war

16:45 03.02.2023
Zelensky: We have chance to prevent Russia's revenge in East until our army is strengthened with appropriate weapons – Zelensky

Zelensky: We have chance to prevent Russia's revenge in East until our army is strengthened with appropriate weapons – Zelensky

16:45 03.02.2023
Zelensky: No one will relinquish Bakhmut

Zelensky: No one will relinquish Bakhmut

AD

HOT NEWS

Earthquake in Turkey probably kills two Ukrainian citizens, no contact with 19 Ukrainians so far – MFA

Germany okays delivery of 187 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine – media

Ukraine to send search and rescue team of 87 people to Turkey to assist in aftermath of earthquake

SBU head: We must join forces and return our territories

Ukrainian border guards shoot down Russian attack aircraft over Bakhmut

LATEST

Ukrainian rescuers to arrive in Turkey as soon as possible – Zelensky

Earthquake in Turkey probably kills two Ukrainian citizens, no contact with 19 Ukrainians so far – MFA

Germany okays delivery of 187 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine – media

Ukraine to send search and rescue team of 87 people to Turkey to assist in aftermath of earthquake

Ukrainian border guards shoot down Russian attack aircraft over Bakhmut

Gazprom creates its own private military company – Ukrainian Defense Intelligence

URCS mobile teams provide medical assistance to residents of mountainous districts in Ivano-Frankivsk region

Danilov suggests possibility of striking Russia with Ukrainian-produced weapons

Klymenko: After air crash in Brovary, Interior Ministry completely revises security system

Ukraine's diplomatic mission in Turkey establishes contact with 9 out of 27 Ukrainians in earthquake zone

AD
AD
AD
AD