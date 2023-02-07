SBU can be what people of Ukraine want it to be – Zelensky in Rada before voting for Maliuk's candidacy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Vasyl Maliuk, during the actual leadership of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), proved that "the Security Service can be what the people of Ukraine want it to be."

Speaking on Tuesday morning during the presentation of Maliuk for appointment to the post of chairman of the SBU, Zelensky noted that "some of the SBU operations changed the course of the war."

"Blows have been struck at the internal enemy ... . We managed to build a system of protection against enemy special operations. We must continue this course," he said.

Zelensky also noted the role of Maliuk in the return of our soldiers from captivity. "I consider his appointment fully justified," he said.

Later, the Verkhovna Rada agreed to the appointment of Maliuk as the chairman of the SBU.

Zelensky also noted that "we are taking personnel and institutional steps at various levels in the field of defense and security that can strengthen Ukraine's position."

"For each such step – personnel or institutional – the necessary information is provided. At the level at which decisions are made. And I thank everyone who supports the state," he said.

"I thank everyone who refrains from spreading any rumors or other pseudo-information that may weaken the focus of our people in working for the victory of Ukraine. Only by helping our state, only by not letting the enemy play with the emotions of our people and only by doing everything so that our soldiers have more weapons, we can ensure the success of Ukraine. And we will provide it!" the president said.