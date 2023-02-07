Facts

09:49 07.02.2023

Zelensky: People with military experience to be appointed leaders in frontline regions

In a number of regions, people with military experience will be appointed as leaders, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Monday.

"In a number of regions – border and frontline – we appoint leaders with military experience. Those who can prove themselves most effectively in protecting against existing threats. I will inform about each such decision," he said.

In general, the president said, "it should be noted that we will combine the experience gained by our people in defending Ukraine – military experience – with specific managerial work in positions in local and central government."

