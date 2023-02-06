Defense forces strike 11 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

The aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out nine strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian occupiers and two strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems during the day.

As reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on Monday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, our Ukrainian rocket and artillery men, in turn, hit two enemy manpower concentration areas in a day.

"To compensate for the losses in manpower, in addition to mobilization, the occupiers also carry out propaganda and agitation work among young people. Thus, cadet classes with enhanced military training are being created in the schools of Skadovsky district of Kherson region. The Russian invaders promise that graduates of these classes will allegedly be provided with benefits when entering contract military service through appointment to non-commissioned positions," the report says.