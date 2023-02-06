Facts

Special tribunal can be created on basis of intl agreement or agreement between UN and Ukraine

A special tribunal to bring to justice the military-political leadership of the Russian Federation for crimes of aggression can be created on the basis of a multilateral international agreement or an agreement between the UN and Ukraine, and there are also other mechanisms, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin notes.

"The most important thing for us is that the very idea of creating a Special tribunal or other judicial jurisdiction to punish the highest military and political leadership of the Russian Federation for crimes of aggression is now supported by many countries," Kostin said on the air of the national telethon on Monday evening.

According to him, a group of countries that support the creation of the tribunal "are working out, including legal mechanisms under which the tribunal will be created and will work."

"For Ukrainians and Ukraine, the main thing is that the entire democratic world has united in order to punish Putin and his entourage for the crime of aggression …The most important thing is a political decision," the Prosecutor General stressed.

He reported: "We also expect the relevant resolution of the UN General Assembly, which will precede the creation of the mechanism of the tribunal itself. This resolution is expected in the coming months, I hope it will be in March, but this is the work of diplomats."

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General explained that in order for the tribunal to be truly international, from the point of view of Ukraine, the best option is to create this tribunal on the basis of a multilateral international treaty, following the example of the Nuremberg.

Another model, according to the Prosecutor General, provides for the creation of a Special Tribunal on the basis of an agreement between the UN, after the support of the UN General Assembly resolution on the creation of a Special Tribunal, and Ukraine, that is, on the basis of an agreement between the UN and Ukraine.

Also, as Kostin noted, other mechanisms are being considered.

"But I hope that the tribunal will be created ... either on the basis of a multilateral international agreement or on the basis of an agreement between the UN and Ukraine after the relevant resolution of the General Assembly," Kostin summed up.

