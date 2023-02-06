Facts

20:27 06.02.2023

Prosecutor General: Work underway to transfer Russian oligarch Malofeev's seized assets to Ukraine

2 min read
The United States Department of Justice and Department of State jointly with their Ukrainian colleagues are working on a mechanism to transfer the seized assets of Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeev to Ukraine, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin has said.

"This is a historic decision. It became possible due to two-chamber support in the American parliament… This means that the West is serious about fighting the Russian elites," he said on the air of the national telethon on Monday night.

Kostin recalled that new legislation was adopted in the U.S. in December 2022 and this example shows the legislation in action.

"This confiscation is the result of long-term cooperation between the PGO and the U.S. Department of Justice, our groups for search and confiscation of assets of those who support the war against Ukraine," he said.

"So far the assets have been transferred from the U.S. Department of Justice to the Department of State […] both parties are working on specifics measures regarding the process of transferring these assets to Ukraine," the Prosecutor General said.

According to him, details will become known in the next few days, and the Ukrainian side actively cooperates with American colleagues.

"To be continued. This work is permanent. Our teams are involved in almost daily work… When we have information about who is the next, we will announce it and, I hope, we will also do this together with the U.S. Attorney General," Kostin said.

