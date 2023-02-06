Some 82 generators already brought to Odesa – meeting of Emergency Commission

All 82 generators sent to Odesa to eliminate the consequences of a technological accident at energy facilities have already been delivered to the city, Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko said at a meeting of the State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response, held on February 6 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

As reported on the government portal on Monday, the Commission considered the implementation of a set of measures to ensure the smooth functioning of critical infrastructure and ensure the priority needs of the population.

"Last week, there was a large-scale technological accident at one of the substations that supplied electricity to half a million people in Odesa region. We quickly issued the necessary instructions to solve the problem. We managed to fully power the critical infrastructure and partially restore power to people. Now we must take the following steps, so the situation can be stabilized as soon as possible," Shmyhal said.

According to the Ministry of Energy, over the past night it was possible to increase the duration of the supply of light to people, however, due to the beginning of the working week, consumption increased. Power engineers around the clock conduct repair work at the substation that has undergone an accident.

According to the Odesa Regional Military Administration, all central heating boiler houses are already powered and provide heat to 90% of the population. The remaining 10% are local boiler houses powered by electricity. The regional administration emphasized that there are no houses where there is no heat supply around the clock. Water supply facilities also function, in particular, with the help of generators.

Shmyhal instructed to bring additional generators to Odesa region until the situation with electricity is further stabilized. Also, the government at the next meeting will work out the issue of allocating funds for the Odesa regional administration for the purchase of fuel for generators.