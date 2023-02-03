Zelensky: We have chance to prevent Russia's revenge in East until our army is strengthened with appropriate weapons – Zelensky

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have a chance to prevent Russia's revenge (offensive) in eastern Ukraine until the Ukrainian army is strengthened with appropriate weapons from partner countries, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"We, the intelligence and the military, believe that pressure will increase in the east of our country. Russia wants revenge. And this revenge is wanted exactly where they really need it. Our task is not to give them this opportunity until our army is strengthened with appropriate weapons. I think that we have a chance," he said at a press conference following the Ukraine-EU summit, answering journalists' questions.