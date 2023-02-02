Facts

17:44 02.02.2023

Acting Interior Ministry Head: Some 7,516 peaceful Ukrainians killed, 49 places of incarceration and torture revealed amid Russia’s military aggression

2 min read
 As of today, 7,516 peaceful Ukrainians are considered to have been killed as a result of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, 49 places of incarceration and torture equipped by the occupiers have been identified, Acting Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

"Currently, the National Police alone have opened more than 60,000 criminal proceedings on the facts of crimes committed by Russian servicemen on the territory of Ukraine. As of now, 7,516 civilians have been killed, including 459 children," Klymenko said at a joint meeting of the Government of Ukraine and the European Commission.

According to him, more than 152,000 residential buildings, almost 3,200 educational and 1,200 medical institutions, more than 7,500 critical infrastructure facilities have been damaged or destroyed in Ukraine.

"Forty-nine places of incarceration and torture have been identified, where the Russian Federation illegally detained and tortured Ukrainian citizens," he stressed.

The Acting Minister added: "We welcome the adoption of the resolution of the European Parliament on the establishment of a special International Tribunal to investigate and prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine."

He stressed that all war crimes of the Russian Federation are carefully documented and become the basis for the work of Ukrainian and international justice bodies.

Tags: #war #killed

