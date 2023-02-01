Facts

19:05 01.02.2023

URCS mobile medical teams help residents of remote settlements in Vinnytsia region

1 min read
Mobile medical teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided healthcare services to more than 3,000 residents of remote settlements in Vinnytsia region over six months.

"Six teams visit the settlements in the region where access to medical services is limited or absent at all… From July until December 2022, they made 139 trips to 131 settlements, provided more than 6,000 services to 1,004 internally displaced persons and 2,065 local residents," the URCS said on its Facebook page.

The mobile medical teams make trips from Vinnytsia to Barska, Litynska, Koziatynska, Ladyzhynska, and Krasnopilska territorial communities.

"Starting from July, our mobile teams make weekly trips to the most remote settlements in Vinnytsia region. Our work is aimed at strengthening primary healthcare. Thanks to the partnership with the Italian Red Cross, we are able to carry out full examinations of patients, including electrocardiography and ultrasound diagnostics, measure blood sugar levels, and supply the prescribed medicines," the medical coordinator of the URCS mobile medical teams program in Vinnytsia region, Andriy Blazhko, said.

 

Source: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine/posts/pfbid0VE3Vq1YUXQcjuqv18yjT3vE9jYimqkfJRxVPCX1f9zLcxFTDaxkz7eyXCWgWSo7rl

 

https://redcross.org.ua/news/2023/01/43745/?fbclid=IwAR2GvLWWJ_QVyVAjIqxR1b8g6a3JDnuHzJCQLRt4uoFHI42_DZir70HcjJo

Tags: #medical #aid #urcs

