16:54 01.02.2023

Zelensky on Saakashvili: I think Georgian govt's goal is to kill him

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the Georgian authorities intend to kill former Georgian President and current citizen of Ukraine Mikheil Saakashvili.

As Zelensky told reporters at a press conference with Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen in Kyiv, right before their meeting, he was given photos of Mikheil Saakashvili's current condition.

"He was once the President of Georgia. Mikheil Saakashvili. They [photos] were handed over by David Arakhamia. I would like you to see what he looks like," the President of Ukraine said, publicly presenting the photo.

"I think that today the Georgian government is killing him. You know that they poisoned him and now, excuse me, they are killing him little by little," he stressed.

In this regard, Zelensky asked: "Georgia, its leadership, who are they for today?" "Are they neutral or are they for Russia? Since Russia treats its politicians in the same way as today the Georgian leadership treats not its politicians anymore, but the citizens of Ukraine. And so once again: are they neutral? Or are they for Russia? Or are they just against Ukraine, etc.?" the president said.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine has great respect for the issue of the neutrality of a particular state, however, it does not understand Georgia's similar attitude towards Saakashvili.

"I would like the press to see what is happening: public torture of a citizen of Ukraine. I am not discussing the issue of why the former President of Georgia was arrested, what consequences Georgia's politics and democracy have. This is their internal issue. I'm talking about the arrest of a citizen of Ukraine, Mikheil Saakashvili, who is publicly tortured daily. And I think their goal is to kill him," Zelensky said.

10:12 01.02.2023
Zelensky: Occupier must lose last hope for aggression

09:11 01.02.2023
Zelensky: There will still be personnel decisions

15:52 30.01.2023
Zelensky visits Mykolaiv region, holds meeting on current situation

15:28 30.01.2023
Zelensky, along with Danish PM, visit wounded Ukrainian defenders in one of Mykolaiv's hospitals

12:38 30.01.2023
Zelensky appeals to intl federations over IOC's intention to allow Russian athletes to compete

12:02 30.01.2023
Terrorist attack in Olenivka to be one of charges in intl tribunal against Russia – Zelensky

10:59 30.01.2023
Zelensky: Enemy maintains intensity of attacks near Bakhmut despite losses

10:06 30.01.2023
Zelensky: Sanctions imposed against companies involved in transportation of Russian military equipment

20:44 27.01.2023
Invaders deliberately, methodically destroy villages, towns in Donbas – Zelensky

20:14 27.01.2023
Ukraine launches marathon of honesty against attempts by IOC leadership to 'pull' Russian reps into world sport

