15:28 31.01.2023

AFU to receive up to 140 units of modern tanks in first wave of contributions – Kuleba

In the first wave of contributions from partners, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive from 120 to 140 units of modern tanks of Western models, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

“In the first wave of contributions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive from 120 to 140 units of modern tanks of Western models. These are Leopard 2, Challenger 2, M1 Abrams. And we are counting very much on Leclerc,” he said at a briefing on Monday.

The minister noted that this is a considerable amount of equipment, but Ukraine continues to work on expanding the composition of the tank coalition and making contributions from already announced participants.

According to Kuleba, the tank coalition now has 12 participants, but it is too early to name all the countries of the coalition and their practical contributions.

“Many of them still have to make formal decisions in accordance with their internal procedures,” the minister said.

Tags: #tanks #kuleba

09:21 31.01.2023
Norway to hand over Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in late March – media

19:01 30.01.2023
Decision to deliver tanks to Ukraine is response to continued escalation by Russia – Stano

12:08 28.01.2023
Western partners promise to provide Kyiv with 321 heavy tanks – Ukrainian ambassador to France

12:05 27.01.2023
Poland to provide Ukraine with another 60 tanks in addition to previously announced Leopard 2 – Morawiecki

09:08 27.01.2023
Reznikov thanks Canada for Leopard 2 tanks

19:50 25.01.2023
Joe Biden announces that USA to provide Ukraine with 31 M1 Abrams tanks

17:14 25.01.2023
German authorities, their allies intend to transfer almost 90 tanks to Ukraine – Scholz

16:12 25.01.2023
Zelensky thanks Scholz for decision to transfer combat tanks to Ukraine

20:12 24.01.2023
Scholz makes decision on supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

19:20 24.01.2023
U.S. leans toward providing Abrams tanks to Ukraine

