AFU to receive up to 140 units of modern tanks in first wave of contributions – Kuleba

In the first wave of contributions from partners, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive from 120 to 140 units of modern tanks of Western models, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

“In the first wave of contributions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive from 120 to 140 units of modern tanks of Western models. These are Leopard 2, Challenger 2, M1 Abrams. And we are counting very much on Leclerc,” he said at a briefing on Monday.

The minister noted that this is a considerable amount of equipment, but Ukraine continues to work on expanding the composition of the tank coalition and making contributions from already announced participants.

According to Kuleba, the tank coalition now has 12 participants, but it is too early to name all the countries of the coalition and their practical contributions.

“Many of them still have to make formal decisions in accordance with their internal procedures,” the minister said.