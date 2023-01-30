Kuwait invited to participate in Grain from Ukraine program, projects to restore Ukraine – MFA

Kuwait is in solidarity with Ukraine in the context of the ongoing armed aggression of the Russian Federation, which is a gross violation of the principles of the UN Charter, Deputy Foreign Minister of Kuwait Mansour Al-Otaibi said during a telephone conversation with Ukraine's Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa Maksym Subkh on Monday.

"The parties exchanged views on the prospects for intensifying cooperation between Ukraine and Kuwait in the political and economic spheres. The Kuwaiti side was also invited to participate in the Grain from Ukraine program and projects for the restoration of Ukraine," the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reports.

Subh thanked the Kuwaiti side for the decision of the Government of Kuwait to send humanitarian aid for the needs of Ukraine's energy sector, and also asked for a possible increase in such assistance.