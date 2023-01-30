Facts

17:14 30.01.2023

No firefights observed in Zaporizhia direction, enemy focuses main efforts on Donbas – Defense Forces

1 min read

No firefights or enemy preparations for an offensive are observed in Zaporizhia direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on Donbas, Head of the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tauride direction, Colonel Yevhen Yerin has said.

"As for Zaporizhia direction, currently no firefights are observed there. The enemy focused its main efforts on reconnaissance and fire strikes," he said on the air of the national telethon on Monday.

Also, no preparations for an offensive in this direction are currently observed, Yerin said.

"The enemy forces and equipment there yet are not enough for an effective offensive. No strengthening of the enemy group in Zaporizhia regions was observed in recent few days," he said.

Yerin emphasized that the Russian occupation forces continues to focus their main efforts on Donetsk and Luhansk directions.

"It [the enemy] conducts the most fierce fighting there so far," he said.

Tags: #zaporizhia #defense_forces

