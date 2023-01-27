Facts

18:38 27.01.2023

Five high-voltage substations in central, southern, southwestern regions hit as result of enemy missile attack on Jan 26 – PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says as a result of a Russian missile attack on January 26, five high-voltage substations in the central, southern and southwestern regions were hit.

"Yesterday, Ukraine survived the 13th major air attack against our energy system. Russian terrorists do not stop trying to destroy our energy system, deprive us of heat and light. This time, the main target of the enemy was the high-voltage infrastructure. The air defense forces shot down most of the missiles. However, there is a hit into five high-voltage substations in the central, southern and southwestern regions," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

The prime minister stated the importance of agreeing this week during a meeting of the "energy Ramstein" on increasing assistance to the energy system of Ukraine.

"We understand how to survive this winter, but we are already preparing a plan for how to restore our energy system in spring and summer. We are not talking about temporary solutions, but about changing approaches, building and developing decentralized generation, high-quality restoration and protection of distribution networks," he said.

