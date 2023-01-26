MP Tyschenko expelled from Servant of People party

Head of the Servant of the People party Olena Shuliak has expelled MP Mykola Tyschenko from the political force.

"Guided by the provisions of Paragraph 9.1.22 of Article 9 of the charter of the Servant of the People party, I ruled to expel MP Mykola Tyschenko from the party," she wrote on her Telegram channel on Thursday.

Earlier, spokesperson of the faction Yulia Paliychuk clarified that Tyschenko had been dismissed from the post of deputy chairman of the parliamentary faction Servant of the People. At the same time, head of the faction David Arakhamia called an urgent meeting to exclude Tyschenko from the faction.

According to media reports, Tyschenko planned to hold a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian community in Bangkok at the Novotel hotel on January 27 to "discuss issues of improving cooperation." This information was confirmed by the press service of the Embassy of Ukraine in Thailand. At the same time, according to the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), deputies and civil servants during martial law can travel outside the country exclusively on official business trips.

Earlier, in July last year, head of the Servant of the People party Olena Shuliak prematurely terminated Tyschenko's powers as chairman of Zakarpattia regional organization of the party. Viktor Mykyta, the former head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration, was later appointed to this post.

These personnel rotations in the party had been preceded by the filing of an application by MP Maryana Bezuhla addressed to the leaders of the party and the Servant of the People faction with an appeal to exclude Tyschenko from their membership. Bezuhla noted that he repeatedly committed actions to discredit the political force.