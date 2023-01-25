Facts

19:19 25.01.2023

Zelensky, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg discuss issues of unblocking fundamentally new types of weapons for Ukraine

1 min read
Zelensky, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg discuss issues of unblocking fundamentally new types of weapons for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed further defense support for Ukraine with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday.

“Discussed with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg further consolidation of partners to support Ukraine, in particular broadening of the tank coalition and unblocking qualitatively new types of weapons. We also talked about necessary steps towards further integration with NATO,” Zelensky said on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #nato #assistance #weapons

MORE ABOUT

18:32 25.01.2023
Stoltenberg to Zelensky: We’ll continue our support for as long as it takes

Stoltenberg to Zelensky: We’ll continue our support for as long as it takes

14:57 25.01.2023
NATO foreign ministers' informal meeting to be held in Oslo from May 31 to June 1

NATO foreign ministers' informal meeting to be held in Oslo from May 31 to June 1

18:12 24.01.2023
Zelensky hopes for support of Finland in Ukraine's accession to NATO

Zelensky hopes for support of Finland in Ukraine's accession to NATO

13:00 24.01.2023
Stoltenberg after meeting with German Defense Minister: I'm sure solution on tanks to be found in near future

Stoltenberg after meeting with German Defense Minister: I'm sure solution on tanks to be found in near future

12:28 24.01.2023
Stoltenberg calls for speedy delivery of new heavier weapons systems to Ukraine

Stoltenberg calls for speedy delivery of new heavier weapons systems to Ukraine

20:02 23.01.2023
Verkhovna Rada awards Stoltenberg with certificate of honor

Verkhovna Rada awards Stoltenberg with certificate of honor

19:38 20.01.2023
Govt determines mechanism of providing Polish citizens in territory of Ukraine with state social care

Govt determines mechanism of providing Polish citizens in territory of Ukraine with state social care

17:13 20.01.2023
Germany to supply Ukraine with military aid worth EUR 1 bln

Germany to supply Ukraine with military aid worth EUR 1 bln

09:28 20.01.2023
USA announces allocation of new batch of weapons to Ukraine for $2.5 bln

USA announces allocation of new batch of weapons to Ukraine for $2.5 bln

16:58 19.01.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society hands over medical equipment to specialized children's medical center

Ukrainian Red Cross Society hands over medical equipment to specialized children's medical center

AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy missile hits Vinnytsia region, no casualties – military administration

Zelensky thanks for birthday greetings: We have only one wish – victory

Joe Biden announces that USA to provide Ukraine with 31 M1 Abrams tanks

Reznikov announces good news on armaments after talk with Austin

German authorities, their allies intend to transfer almost 90 tanks to Ukraine – Scholz

LATEST

Enemy missile hits Vinnytsia region, no casualties – military administration

KLITSCHKO: EXPLOSION IN KYIV; BE IN SHELTER

Zaluzhny, General Milley discuss announced package of military aid

Zelensky thanks for birthday greetings: We have only one wish – victory

Baykar transfers two more Bayraktar TB2 drones to Ukraine

Joe Biden announces that USA to provide Ukraine with 31 M1 Abrams tanks

Defense forces strike 23 places of concentration of occupiers in 24 hours – AFU General Staff

USA to produce 31 M1 Abrams tanks for Ukraine $400 mln worth – media

Ukraine counts on India's support for UN resolutions on Peace Formula, creation of special tribunal against Russia – Yermak

Reznikov announces good news on armaments after talk with Austin

AD
AD
AD
AD