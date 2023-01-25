Zelensky, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg discuss issues of unblocking fundamentally new types of weapons for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed further defense support for Ukraine with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday.

“Discussed with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg further consolidation of partners to support Ukraine, in particular broadening of the tank coalition and unblocking qualitatively new types of weapons. We also talked about necessary steps towards further integration with NATO,” Zelensky said on the Telegram channel.