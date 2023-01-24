Facts

19:47 24.01.2023

Country music performer Brad Paisley becomes ambassador of UNITED24 – Zelensky

The world-famous country music artist, multiple Grammy and Academy of Country Music Awards winner Brad Paisley has become an ambassador of the UNITED24 platform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

“We need to engage as many famous people as possible, who will draw attention to the restoration of homes for Ukrainians affected by the war. The world-famous country performer, multiple Grammy and Academy of Country Music Awards winner, Brad Paisley, became such a person. He joined the ambassadors team of the UNITED24 fundraising platform and will support the Rebuild Ukraine program,” HE SAID.

Tags: #zelensky #united24 #paisley

