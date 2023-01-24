Facts

13:29 24.01.2023

Govt dismisses four dpty ministers in Regional Development, Social Policy, Defense Ministries

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed four deputy ministers in the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, the Ministry of Social Policy and the Ministry of Defense.

According to Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov in Telegram, the corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Tuesday.

In particular, Deputy Ministers of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Ivan Lukeria and Viacheslav Nehoda, Deputy Minister of Social Policy Vitaliy Muzychenko and Deputy Minister of Defense Viacheslav Shapovalov were dismissed.

