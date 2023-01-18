Facts

20:10 18.01.2023

Depriving Russia of status of member state of IAEA doesn’t depend on will of Agency's Director General – Grossi

1 min read
Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, states that the decision to deprive Russia of the status of an IAEA member state does not depend on the will of the agency's director General.

"The issue does not concern the capabilities and power of the Director General of the IAEA. In many bodies, which, like the IAEA, consist of many participants or members, political decisions are made when discussing, evaluating and accepting all member countries," he said at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv on Wednesday, answering the question of the Interfax-Ukraine agency why Russia is still not deprived of the status of a member state of the IAEA and under what conditions it is possible.

Grossi stressed that such a decision does not depend on his will.

