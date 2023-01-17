AFU kills 870 people of aggressor’s military staff, three tanks, five artillery systems – General Staff

During the day, the Ukrainian military eliminated 870 people pf military personnel of the Russian Army, as well as three tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, five artillery systems, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 22 to January 17, 2023 approximately amounted to: about 11,6950 (plus 870) people of military personnel, 3,121 (plus three) units, 6,215 armored combat vehicles (plus 11) units, 2,104 artillery (plus five) units, 441 units of MLRS (plus three) units, 220 units of air defense equipment, 286 units of aircraft, 276 helicopters, 1,872 operational-tactical level UAVs, 749 cruise missiles, 17 ships/boats, 4,877 units of motor vehicles and tankers/vehicles and fuel tanks (plus seven), and 190 units of special equipment," a message posted on Facebook says.

The data is being updated.