Duda: Poland's transfer of 14 Leopard tanks to Ukraine could open new chapter of military aid

Polish President Andrzej Duda hopes that Poland's decision to transfer a company of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine will open a new chapter in military assistance.

We hope that the manufacturer of German tanks will also take part in this, in my opinion, a very good idea, Duda said at the panel discussion in Defense of Europe in Davos on Tuesday

Duda stressed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had asked him several times for modern tanks, since only with their help can the Russian invasion be stopped.

"We are assembling a coalition, a community of countries that I hope will donate Leopard tanks. Here we are counting on our Finnish partners who have these tanks. There are a number of European countries. I hope that the allies will hand over a few or a dozen of these tanks, thanks to which at least an armored brigade will be formed for Ukraine," the President of Poland said.

He added that of course, they count on the participation of Germany, but this process would take time.

Duda also noted that Poland handed over 260 old tanks from the times of the USSR to Ukraine at the beginning of 2022, which was the beginning of a huge support for Ukraine.