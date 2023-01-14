Facts

17:17 14.01.2023

Ten people injured, with two children among them due to missile hitting at residential building in Dnipro – region’s head

Ten people injured, with two children among them due to missile hitting at residential building in Dnipro – region’s head

According to preliminary information, as a result of a Russian missile hitting an apartment building in Dnipro, 10 people have been injured, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznychenko has said.

"There are preliminary ten wounded people. Two of them are children. Three victims are in a serious condition. Everyone is in the hospital now," Reznychenko wrote on the Telegram channel.

