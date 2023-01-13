Facts

15:27 13.01.2023

Development of Ukrainian strike drone with a range of 1,000 km reaches stage where nothing can be said about it – Ukroboronprom

1 min read
Development of Ukrainian strike drone with a range of 1,000 km reaches stage where nothing can be said about it – Ukroboronprom

The development of a Ukrainian attack drone with a range of 1,000 km and a possible payload of up to 75 kg has reached a stage where it is impossible to say anything about it, Natalia Sad, the spokesperson of the Ukroboronprom state concern, has said.

"Today, the project to develop an unmanned aerial vehicle with a range of more than 1,000 km and a payload capacity of up to 75 kg has reached a stage where, unfortunately, we can't talk about it now," she said at a briefing in Media Center Ukraine.

In October 2022, Ukroboronprom made it clear that they were completing the development of the attack drone.

"We have accelerated the production of the first sample as much as possible, tested it in the air and are preparing for the next stage – demonstrating the capabilities of this complex to the leadership of the Security and Defense Forces of our state," the state concern said.

Tags: #ukroboronprom

MORE ABOUT

18:18 11.01.2023
Ukroboronprom launches mass production of anti-personnel mines at facilities of one of NATO states

Ukroboronprom launches mass production of anti-personnel mines at facilities of one of NATO states

14:33 17.10.2022
Ukroboronprom makes it clear about development of Ukrainian strike drone with range of 1,000 km

Ukroboronprom makes it clear about development of Ukrainian strike drone with range of 1,000 km

13:02 27.08.2022
Ukroboronprom, together with AFU General Staff, set up program for development of drones for Ukrainian army

Ukroboronprom, together with AFU General Staff, set up program for development of drones for Ukrainian army

16:29 31.05.2022
SBU exposes Russian agents in Ukroboronprom

SBU exposes Russian agents in Ukroboronprom

14:02 01.04.2022
All enterprises of military-industrial complex must work non-stop - Yermak at meeting with Ukroboronprom director general

All enterprises of military-industrial complex must work non-stop - Yermak at meeting with Ukroboronprom director general

10:01 11.03.2022
Ukroboronprom will temporarily transfer Ukrspecexport, its two subsidiaries to Defense Ministry

Ukroboronprom will temporarily transfer Ukrspecexport, its two subsidiaries to Defense Ministry

17:03 27.02.2022
Russian military destroyed An-225 Mriya aircraft, it will be restored at expense of occupier – Ukroboronprom

Russian military destroyed An-225 Mriya aircraft, it will be restored at expense of occupier – Ukroboronprom

17:24 08.02.2022
Ukroboronprom, France's Thales International SAS sign cooperation agreement – Zelensky

Ukroboronprom, France's Thales International SAS sign cooperation agreement – Zelensky

14:56 28.12.2021
Ukroboronprom enterprises increase production by 20% in 2021 - Husev

Ukroboronprom enterprises increase production by 20% in 2021 - Husev

15:53 25.11.2021
Ukroboronprom announces cooperation with Airbus on helicopter program

Ukroboronprom announces cooperation with Airbus on helicopter program

AD

HOT NEWS

European Commission's head, over 10 European Commissioners to visit Ukraine in coming weeks – PM

ussia issues recommendations on covering war in Ukraine justifying strikes on energy system, ignoring Wagner company – Ukrainian intelligence

Israel to transfer technologies related to smart missile, drone alert to Ukraine – ambassador

Reznikov: 500 or 600 Russian occupiers die every day while Ukraine loses tenth of that number

Ukraine needs supplies of heavy weapons, intl tribunal over aggressor – Zelensky in his speech to Lithuanian parliament

LATEST

European Commission's head, over 10 European Commissioners to visit Ukraine in coming weeks – PM

ussia issues recommendations on covering war in Ukraine justifying strikes on energy system, ignoring Wagner company – Ukrainian intelligence

Secretary-General of Danish Red Cross visits Mykolaiv

Seimas of Lithuania awards Zelensky with Freedom Prize

Israel to transfer technologies related to smart missile, drone alert to Ukraine – ambassador

Issue of Israel's revision of aid to Ukraine not finally resolved yet, but certain progress already underway – Ambassador

Azerbaijan hands over to Ukraine second batch of equipment with 45 power installations with capacity of 94-150 kVA

Reznikov: 500 or 600 Russian occupiers die every day while Ukraine loses tenth of that number

Ukraine needs supplies of heavy weapons, intl tribunal over aggressor – Zelensky in his speech to Lithuanian parliament

SBU conducts military drills near Belarus: They drill detention of enemy reconnaissance groups at energy facility

AD
AD
AD
AD