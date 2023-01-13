Development of Ukrainian strike drone with a range of 1,000 km reaches stage where nothing can be said about it – Ukroboronprom

The development of a Ukrainian attack drone with a range of 1,000 km and a possible payload of up to 75 kg has reached a stage where it is impossible to say anything about it, Natalia Sad, the spokesperson of the Ukroboronprom state concern, has said.

"Today, the project to develop an unmanned aerial vehicle with a range of more than 1,000 km and a payload capacity of up to 75 kg has reached a stage where, unfortunately, we can't talk about it now," she said at a briefing in Media Center Ukraine.

In October 2022, Ukroboronprom made it clear that they were completing the development of the attack drone.

"We have accelerated the production of the first sample as much as possible, tested it in the air and are preparing for the next stage – demonstrating the capabilities of this complex to the leadership of the Security and Defense Forces of our state," the state concern said.