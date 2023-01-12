Rada implements EU standards in field of drainage in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in general draft law No. 6478 on the implementation of European standards for protecting the environment from the negative impact of wastewater into Ukrainian legislation.

As MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (the Holos faction) reported on the Telegram channel, bill No. 6478 was supported by 230 votes.

"The adoption of this bill will ensure the sustainable functioning of drainage systems, improve the quality of services in this area and reduce the negative impact on the environment. Also, it will help regulate relations between business entities, consumers and state supervision and control bodies in the field of environmental protection," Deputy Minister for Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Natalia Khotsianivska commented on the adoption of the bill.