Facts

20:59 10.01.2023

Pentagon announces training course for Ukrainian military to use Patriot air defense system

The Ukrainian military will start studying methods of using Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems in the U.S. state of Oklahoma from next week, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said on Tuesday.

He said that he could confirm that Ukrainian military training on the Patriot air defense system would begin at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, next week.

According to him, 90-100 Ukrainian soldiers will go through the training process, and the training course will last several months.

