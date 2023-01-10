Facts

19:07 10.01.2023

Ukrainian defense forces inflict 14 strikes on Russian occupation forces' positions in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian defense forces inflict 14 strikes on Russian occupation forces' positions in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Aircraft of the Ukrainian defense forces launched 14 strikes against the areas of concentration of the enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and four times shelled the enemy air defense systems in the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said.

"The rocket and artillery units of the Ukrainian defense forces inflicted a defeat on two control points, two positions of the enemy rocket and artillery forces, and five areas of concentration of the Russian invaders' manpower and military equipment in the past 24 hours," it said on Facebook.

According to the General Staff, the enemy continues to suffer heavy losses in personnel. The hospitals in temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhia region, are over full, therefore, the Russian occupation forces have equipped three more military hospitals over the past week.

The occupiers continue to launch missile and air strikes, mount artillery shelling attacks on the critical infrastructure and housing in the territory of Ukraine in violation of the International Humanitarian Law, as well as the laws and rules of warfare.

In the past 24 hours, the enemy launched two missile strikes and mounted seven attacks from multiple rocket launch systems (MRLS) on the civilian infrastructure in Donetsk and Kherson regions. The threat of enemy air and missile attacks on critical infrastructure all over the territory of Ukraine remains.

The enemy also continues to shell the Ukrainian defense positions and civilian facilities along the entire contact line, the General Staff said.

