Zelensky, US senators discuss Ukraine's needs for further increase in US defense aid

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met on Friday with Chairman of the Committee on the Armed Services of the United States Senate Jack Reed and member of this Committee Senator Angus King, who are on a visit to Kyiv.

As reported on the website of the President's Office, the head of state informed the U.S. senators in detail about the key needs of Ukraine in weapons and military equipment, and also noted the need to further increase defense assistance, which will help bring victory over the Russian aggressor closer.

Given Russia's ongoing missile terror against Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure, the President specifically addressed the issue of the importance of strengthening Ukrainian missile defense.

Zelensky also briefed the senators on the current situation on the frontline and the risks of a possible escalation, noting that he objectively assesses the Russian ceasefire proposal as a manipulation behind which the aggressor is trying to hide his real military plans and intentions.

At the same time, the head of state highly appreciated the transfer of Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine announced by the White House and the agreements reached with Germany on the supply of another battery of the Patriot air defense system and highly appreciated the approval by Congress at the end of last year of a $45 billion aid package to Ukraine.

"It is important that you not only provide us with financial support, but also help Ukraine overcome other serious challenges, such as the restoration of our energy system," the president said.

In addition, Zelensky noted the results of his December visit to Washington, during which powerful bicameral and bipartisan support for our state in Congress was demonstrated.

"Thank you very much for the invitation to visit the United States and for the results of this visit. I saw the attitude of the Americans, who are really rooting for us. People stood on the streets and expressed support for Ukraine, which is defending its freedom in a bloody war," the head of state said.

Separately, Zelensky noted the importance of political support for Ukraine in the implementation of the Peace Formula and expressed hope for the U.S. leadership in this process.