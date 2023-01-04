Russian aggressors kill five civilians, wound 13 over past day – K.Tymoshenko

Over the day, on January 3, five people were killed in Ukraine as a result of Russian armed aggression, and 13 were injured, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday morning.

So, according to the regional military administrations, in Donetsk region - one dead, five wounded; in Zaporizhia - one wounded, in Kharkiv - two wounded, in Kherson - four dead (including two who died earlier),and five wounded.