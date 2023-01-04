Facts

13:31 04.01.2023

Russian aggressors kill five civilians, wound 13 over past day – K.Tymoshenko

1 min read
Russian aggressors kill five civilians, wound 13 over past day – K.Tymoshenko

Over the day, on January 3, five people were killed in Ukraine as a result of Russian armed aggression, and 13 were injured, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday morning.

So, according to the regional military administrations, in Donetsk region - one dead, five wounded; in Zaporizhia - one wounded, in Kharkiv - two wounded, in Kherson - four dead (including two who died earlier),and five wounded.

Tags: #killed

MORE ABOUT

09:47 08.12.2022
Zelensky: Police chief of Cherkasy region killed after blowing up mine in country's south

Zelensky: Police chief of Cherkasy region killed after blowing up mine in country's south

15:01 05.12.2022
Near Bakhmut, five volunteers from Georgia killed, commander wounded

Near Bakhmut, five volunteers from Georgia killed, commander wounded

12:39 15.11.2022
Some 6 mln pets killed as result of Russian aggression – Zelensky

Some 6 mln pets killed as result of Russian aggression – Zelensky

19:02 18.10.2022
Approximately 45 Ukrainian rescuers die, more than hundred injured since start of Russian invasion – press officer of Emergency Service

Approximately 45 Ukrainian rescuers die, more than hundred injured since start of Russian invasion – press officer of Emergency Service

17:50 18.10.2022
Three people killed as result of morning strike on energy infrastructure of Kyiv – Klitschko

Three people killed as result of morning strike on energy infrastructure of Kyiv – Klitschko

16:05 12.10.2022
More than 70 people killed in Zaporizhia over past two weeks due to Russian shelling – region’s head

More than 70 people killed in Zaporizhia over past two weeks due to Russian shelling – region’s head

15:07 10.10.2022
Five people killed, 51 wounded, 42 hospitalized after massive missile attack on Kyiv – mayor

Five people killed, 51 wounded, 42 hospitalized after massive missile attack on Kyiv – mayor

10:46 29.09.2022
As result of attacks by occupiers, three people killed, incl child, and five more injured in Dnipro – Reznichenko

As result of attacks by occupiers, three people killed, incl child, and five more injured in Dnipro – Reznichenko

17:20 29.08.2022
Mykolaiv mayor reports two dead, five wounded after enemy attack on city

Mykolaiv mayor reports two dead, five wounded after enemy attack on city

10:58 25.08.2022
As result of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, 376 children killed, 733 wounded – PGO

As result of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, 376 children killed, 733 wounded – PGO

AD

HOT NEWS

Syrsky: Even with advantage, Russians unable to capture Soledar, encircle Bakhmut before Dec 26

Patriot to be deployed in Ukraine in near future – MFA

AFU repel attacks of invaders in area of ten settlements in Donbas – General Staff

Zelensky calls destruction of ice arena in Druzhkivka another confession of terrorist state

Govt to develop position on all 35 sections of future agreement on Ukraine's membership in EU in 2023 – Shmyhal

LATEST

Syrsky: Even with advantage, Russians unable to capture Soledar, encircle Bakhmut before Dec 26

SBU eliminates corruption embezzlement scheme in export of grain

Borrell invites Kuleba to take part in EU Council meeting at level of FMs on Jan 23

Meeting in Ramstein format to be held soon, it to be crucial for announcing new decisions – Kuleba

Unprofessionalism contributes to high level of losses in Russia – British intelligence about strike on Makiyivka

Patriot to be deployed in Ukraine in near future – MFA

AFU repel attacks of invaders in area of ten settlements in Donbas – General Staff

Leader of PMC 'Wagner' admits lack of success of invaders near Bakhmut – ISW

Trudeau: We to provide Ukraine with what it needs for winter, as long as it takes

UK working to provide extra equipment in coming weeks to ensure Ukraine's victory on battlefield – PM

AD
AD
AD
AD