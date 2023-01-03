Facts

14:38 03.01.2023

Rutte in talk with Zelensky: Netherlands to do everything to help Ukraine win war

1 min read
Rutte in talk with Zelensky: Netherlands to do everything to help Ukraine win war

Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, in a conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, assured him that the Netherlands would do everything to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression and win the war.

"Ukraine has held its own against Russia's barbaric invasion for almost a year now. The months ahead are crucial. I just spoke to President Volodymyr Zelensky and assured him that the Netherlands will do everything it can to help Ukraine not only defend itself, but also win the war," he said on Twitter.

