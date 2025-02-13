Rutte: Important that Ukraine takes part in negotiations on Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks about the importance of involving Ukraine in everything that concerns Ukraine.

He said this on Thursday in Brussels before the start of the meeting of defense ministers of NATO member states, answering a question from journalists about the fact that the phone call between US President Donald Trump and President Putin took place without Ukraine, and the upcoming meeting with President Putin will also be without Ukraine, which looks like the beginning of a betrayal of Ukraine.

"We will see how this progresses is from now on, step by step. Of course, it's crucial that when we talk about Ukraine, that Ukraine is closely involved in everything happening about Ukraine," Rutte said.

He also answered affirmatively to the question of whether he considers President Trump's telephone conversation with Putin to be the beginning of peace negotiations. "It clearly gives that impression that it was a successful phone call. We all want peace in Ukraine. Obviously, we have to make sure that Ukraine is in the best possible position. It is crucial that when a peace deal is struck, that a peace deal is enduring, that Putin knows that this is the end that he can never again try to capture a piece of Ukraine. So that has to be part of those negotiations. And no doubt that is also on the minds of President Trump and the American team. And today, in the coming days and the coming week, obviously, we will closely coordinate between Allies," the NATO Secretary General said.