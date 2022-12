20 people injured in Kyiv as a result of missile attack, 14 of them hospitalized - Klitschko

The number of people injured in a massive Russian missile attack in Kyiv on Saturday was 20 people, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"As a result of the Russian attack on civilian facilities in the capital, one person died, 20 were injured. 14 victims were hospitalized, six were treated by doctors on the spot," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.