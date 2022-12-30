Facts

14:40 30.12.2022

About 3,400 Ukrainian servicemen now in captivity, another 15,000 people missing – presidential envoy

1 min read
About 3,400 Ukrainian servicemen now in captivity, another 15,000 people missing – presidential envoy

About 3,400 Ukrainian servicemen are now in Russia's captivity, another 15,000 people are missing, Aliona Verbytska, presidential envoy for ensuring the rights of Ukrainian defenders, said.

According to her, Russia is denying the Red Cross access to POW camps and is systematically violating the Geneva Convention.

"We do not know what happened to them (with the missing). Whether they are also Russian prisoners of war, whether they were forcibly removed from the territories occupied by Russia, or, perhaps, they were killed long ago. Such uncertainty is especially difficult for relatives," the Telegram channel of the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security of Ukraine quotes Verbytska.

According to head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, as a result of the work of the Coordination Headquarters, 1,456 Ukrainian defenders have already been released from the captivity of the aggressor state as of December 30.

Tags: #missing_people #captivity

MORE ABOUT

14:11 09.12.2022
Kyiv initiates creation of intl mission to monitor conditions of Ukrainian citizens in Russian captivity

Kyiv initiates creation of intl mission to monitor conditions of Ukrainian citizens in Russian captivity

16:29 24.11.2022
Fifty Ukrainian servicemen released from Russian captivity

Fifty Ukrainian servicemen released from Russian captivity

16:16 03.11.2022
Some 107 Ukrainian servicemen returned from captivity as part of exchange

Some 107 Ukrainian servicemen returned from captivity as part of exchange

14:52 14.07.2022
There are 15 reports of missing people who were in site of missile strikes in Vinnytsia – National Police chief

There are 15 reports of missing people who were in site of missile strikes in Vinnytsia – National Police chief

19:54 18.04.2022
Crew members of three cargo ships AZBURG, SMARTA, and BLUE STAR-1 with Ukrainians onboard remain in captivity – Denisova

Crew members of three cargo ships AZBURG, SMARTA, and BLUE STAR-1 with Ukrainians onboard remain in captivity – Denisova

10:49 06.04.2022
More than 400 civilians missing in Hostomel

More than 400 civilians missing in Hostomel

20:03 21.03.2022
ICRC receives information on over 500 Ukrainians being held in captivity by Russia - Russian human rights commissioner

ICRC receives information on over 500 Ukrainians being held in captivity by Russia - Russian human rights commissioner

12:38 02.02.2018
Four Ukrainians return home after many years of captivity in Libya - Poroshenko

Four Ukrainians return home after many years of captivity in Libya - Poroshenko

11:06 24.01.2017
Militants hold more than hundred people captive, more than 3,000 released

Militants hold more than hundred people captive, more than 3,000 released

14:58 17.09.2016
Ukrainian citizens Zhemchuhov, Suprun released from captivity – Poroshenko

Ukrainian citizens Zhemchuhov, Suprun released from captivity – Poroshenko

AD

HOT NEWS

Reznikov: We shoot down and will shoot down Russian drones and missiles, terrorist state demilitarizing 'according to plan'

Ukrainian air defense destroys 58 cruise missiles, four UAVs, helicopter over past day – Air Force

Power system deficit on Friday at level before missile attack on Thurs, difficulties in south, east – Ukrenergo

Ukrainian army destroys 690 Russian army personnel, 8 tanks, 58 cruise missiles in 24 hours

Zelensky: Russian missile strikes to end with tribunal

LATEST

Reznikov: We shoot down and will shoot down Russian drones and missiles, terrorist state demilitarizing 'according to plan'

Hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 growing in Ukraine – chief sanitary doctor

Ukrainian air defense destroys 58 cruise missiles, four UAVs, helicopter over past day – Air Force

Kuleba on Ukrainian-Hungarian relations: Nothing to change as long as Orban remains Hungarian PM

Administrative building in Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv partially destroyed as result of UAV night attack

Power system deficit on Friday at level before missile attack on Thurs, difficulties in south, east – Ukrenergo

Ukrainian army destroys 690 Russian army personnel, 8 tanks, 58 cruise missiles in 24 hours

USA considers sending Bradley fighting vehicles to Kyiv – media

Zelensky: Russian missile strikes to end with tribunal

Air defense units destroy 21 missiles over Odesa region on Thurs, wreckage of one of them damages residential building - local governor

AD
AD
AD
AD