Facts

12:16 30.12.2022

Administrative building in Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv partially destroyed as result of UAV night attack

Administrative building in Holosiyivsky district of Kyiv partially destroyed as result of UAV night attack

 As a result of a Shahed-type UAV attack at night, an administrative building in Holosiyivsky district of the Ukrainian capital was partially destroyed, the Kyiv city military administration reports.

"One of Shahed loitering munitions hit an administrative building in Holosiyivsky district of the Ukrainian capital, as a result of which the building was partially destroyed, and windows were damaged nearby in a residential building," according to a message posted on the Telegram channel on Friday morning.

It is noted that there is no information about the victims yet. The data are being specified.

In turn, the Deputy Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on the Telegram channel that a fire broke out due to a drone hitting a four-story administrative building in Holosiyivsky district, it was liquidated.

"A nine-story residential building was damaged – windows from 1-5 floors were broken. There is no information about the victims," he specified.

Earlier on Friday, the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, said that on the night of Friday, air defense destroyed two drones on their way to the capital, and five were destroyed in the airspace of Kyiv.

