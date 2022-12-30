Facts

11:38 30.12.2022

Power system deficit on Friday at level before missile attack on Thurs, difficulties in south, east – Ukrenergo

1 min read
As of 11:00 a.m. on December 30, the power deficit in the united energy system of Ukraine was at the same level as before the tenth massive Russian missile attack on Thursday, Ukrenergo reported on its Telegram channel.

"Thanks to the professional actions of the Ukrenergo dispatch center, the consequences of the damage had a much lesser impact on the operation of the power system than the enemy expected," the company said.

The power system in a planned mode restores normal operation. Generation power continues to rise.

"At the same time, as a result of hits on some power facilities, the situation in the southern and eastern regions remains difficult. Repair teams, together with generation and regional power companies, are working to eliminate the damage," the company informed.

All the regions have been informed about consumption, exceeding which leads to the need for emergency shutdowns.

Ukrenergo, electricity producers and distribution system operators continue to restore damaged facilities and provide power to consumers.

Tags: #energy #deficit

