16:23 28.12.2022

Zelensky delivers annual address to Rada

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky delivered an annual address to the Verkhovna Rada on the internal and external situation of Ukraine at the parliament's plenary session, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (the Holos faction) said.

"Today, the parliament gathered for its final session this year. At the session, they heard an address by the President to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on the internal and external situation of Ukraine," Zhelezniak wrote on Telegram.

The MP also said that because of the air raid, the President's speech was postponed for 1.5 hours.

According to him, the meeting was attended by members of the Cabinet of Ministers, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, foreign diplomats, military personnel, and family members of the fallen defenders of Ukraine.

