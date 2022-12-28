Facts

14:09 28.12.2022

Ukrainian businessman, former MP Kostiantyn Zhevaho detained in Courchevel – SBI

3 min read
Ukrainian businessman, former MP Kostiantyn Zhevaho detained in Courchevel – SBI

At the request of the Ukrainian side, Ukrainian businessman and former MP Kostiantyn Zhevaho was detained at the ski resort in the French Alps Courchevel, the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) has said.

"Today, at the request of the SBI investigators, Kostiantyn Zhevaho has been detained in Courchevel. It is known, that he is a defendant in several criminal proceedings at the SBI, and documents for extradition are being prepared," SBI communications adviser Tetiana Sapian said on the air of the Ukrainian telethon on Wednesday.

According to the SBI statement published later on the department's website, in pursuance of the court ruling on the detention of the suspect, the bureau's officers, in close cooperation with the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), did a great job. "Among other things, the SBI investigators prepared a petition for detention until they received a request for the extradition of the former MP to 38 countries. For several months, close cooperation continued with law enforcement agencies from different countries, including the justice authorities, the gendarmerie and the police of the French Republic. As a result, on the basis of the information received by the investigation, on December 27, in one of the hotels in Courchevel, representatives of the criminal police of the French Republic detained a shareholder of JSC Bank Finance and Credit," the bureau said.

According to the statement "after trying to challenge the legality of the detention, the person involved agreed to leave together with representatives of the competent authorities of France."

The SBI said that on Wednesday, December 28, Zhevaho's extradition arrest is planned in the court of the city of Chambéry.

"Currently, the necessary package of documents is being prepared for his extradition from the French Republic to Ukraine," the SBI said.

The bureau reminds that as part of the investigation of the criminal proceedings, Zhevaho was notified of suspicion of committing criminal offenses under Part 3 of Art. 27, part 5 of Art. 191, part 3 of Art. 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and a number of top managers of the bank were also suspected.

"They organized a mechanism for embezzlement of $113 million of a financial institution, which caused damage to the interests of the state and bank depositors. To date, the property of the suspected oligarch, as well as legal entities associated with him, has been seized. In particular, shares of his enterprises worth hundreds of millions of hryvnias: corporate rights companies, 26 real estate facilities. The property of other legal entities associated with the former MP was also seized. Among other things, these are 14 property complexes, 21 parts of property complexes, 30 non-residential premises, ten apartments," the SBI said.

In October 2020, the seized assets worth more than UAH 300 million were transferred to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

As reported, in November, SBI officers conducted searches at enterprises related to Zhevaho, checking for possible collaboration with the enemy.

Tags: #detained #zhevaho

MORE ABOUT

10:13 27.01.2022
National Guardsman shooting in Yuzhmash detained in Dnipropetrovsk region

National Guardsman shooting in Yuzhmash detained in Dnipropetrovsk region

18:09 13.01.2022
SBI detains ex-MP of Petro Poroshenko Bloc Nemyrovsky for fraud

SBI detains ex-MP of Petro Poroshenko Bloc Nemyrovsky for fraud

15:32 08.01.2022
Over 4,400 people detained after protests in Kazakhstan

Over 4,400 people detained after protests in Kazakhstan

11:07 19.11.2021
London Court rejects Deposit Guarantee Fund's appeal against decision on jurisdiction to consider case against Zhevaho

London Court rejects Deposit Guarantee Fund's appeal against decision on jurisdiction to consider case against Zhevaho

19:12 01.10.2021
Former Georgian President Saakashvili detained - Georgian PM

Former Georgian President Saakashvili detained - Georgian PM

18:54 23.09.2021
London court has no jurisdiction to consider case of Deposit Guarantee Fund against Zhevaho

London court has no jurisdiction to consider case of Deposit Guarantee Fund against Zhevaho

17:30 26.08.2021
Law enforcers initiate criminal proceedings on setting fire to doors of Ombudsperson's Secretariat, man from Kyiv region detained

Law enforcers initiate criminal proceedings on setting fire to doors of Ombudsperson's Secretariat, man from Kyiv region detained

15:54 13.08.2021
Head of State Food and Grain Corporation detained while trying to flee Ukraine

Head of State Food and Grain Corporation detained while trying to flee Ukraine

09:16 24.05.2021
Former editor-in-chief of NEXTA Protasevich detained in Minsk where his Ryanair flight made emergency landing

Former editor-in-chief of NEXTA Protasevich detained in Minsk where his Ryanair flight made emergency landing

15:03 03.12.2020
Arestovych says exchange of detainees possible before year end

Arestovych says exchange of detainees possible before year end

AD

HOT NEWS

All nine NPP reactors in Ukraine-controlled territory operate at highest capacity – Energoatom

Shortage of power in grids increases due to shutdown of generation units due to Russian shelling of gas infrastructure in eastern Ukraine – Ukrenergo

Zelensky discusses investments in Ukraine recovery with Black Rock top manager

Kharkiv is under fire – Terekhov

Zelensky to deliver annual message to Rada on Ukraine's internal, external situation

LATEST

All nine NPP reactors in Ukraine-controlled territory operate at highest capacity – Energoatom

Three people, including child, suffered from enemy shelling in the village of Kizomys, Kherson region

Ukrainian MFA: Putin's decree on simplified procedure for acquiring Russian citizenship by Ukraine's citizens is null and void, indicates Russia's unwillingness to negotiate

French Defense Minister arrives in Kyiv – media

CC recognizes as constitutional legislative norms requiring full name of religious organizations with governing center located outside of Ukraine to be indicated

Budanov visits advanced positions of Ukrainian army in Bakhmut

Shortage of power in grids increases due to shutdown of generation units due to Russian shelling of gas infrastructure in eastern Ukraine – Ukrenergo

Orthodox Church in Lithuania condemns Russian war in Ukraine, calls for greater independence of church from Moscow

Invaders attack Kherson, Kherson region in 24 hours, three people wounded

Zelensky discusses investments in Ukraine recovery with Black Rock top manager

AD
AD
AD
AD