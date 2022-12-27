Facts

10:21 27.12.2022

Zelensky: 9 mln people disconnected from electricity

Zelensky: 9 mln people disconnected from electricity

As of Monday evening, about 9 million people in Ukraine were disconnected from electricity, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on Monday evening.

"Let me thank all the employees of the energy enterprises, all the repair teams for the fact that this Saturday and Sunday, on Christmas Eve and Christmas, we managed to give people more energy," he said.

Zelensky also said deficits persist. "Blackouts continue. As of this evening in different regions of Ukraine, about 9 million people are disconnected. But the number and duration of blackouts are still gradually decreasing," he said.

"Today I held a special meeting with officials on the situation in energy and infrastructure. Getting ready for next year, and not just for the winter months. There are threats that must be removed. There are steps to be taken. The government will definitely make them," he said.

