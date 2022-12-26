Ukrainian army repels enemy attacks near 16 settlements over day – General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks by Russian invaders in the region of 16 settlements of Donbas, strikes were carried out on 18 enemy concentration areas, the General Staff reported.

"Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the invaders' attacks in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Ploschanka, Nevske and Chervonopopivka in Luhansk region and Vesele, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka, Mayorsk, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka and Maryinka in Donetsk region," according to a Facebook post.

It is noted that the Air Force of the Defense Forces delivered over the past day five strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and equipment of the occupiers. The missilemen and artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit nine command posts, two manpower concentration areas and two other important enemy targets.

Also, the General Staff reported that the enemy continues to suffer losses. "In the city of Starobilsk, Luhansk region, about 50 seriously wounded enemy servicemen have recently been delivered to a military hospital equipped by the occupiers. In the city of Horlivka, Donetsk region, due to a shortage of donated blood, all employees of medical institutions were obliged to donate blood according to the schedule," the report says.