Facts

09:29 26.12.2022

Ukrainian army repels enemy attacks near 16 settlements over day – General Staff

2 min read
Ukrainian army repels enemy attacks near 16 settlements over day – General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks by Russian invaders in the region of 16 settlements of Donbas, strikes were carried out on 18 enemy concentration areas, the General Staff reported.

"Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the invaders' attacks in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Ploschanka, Nevske and Chervonopopivka in Luhansk region and Vesele, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka, Mayorsk, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka and Maryinka in Donetsk region," according to a Facebook post.

It is noted that the Air Force of the Defense Forces delivered over the past day five strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and equipment of the occupiers. The missilemen and artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit nine command posts, two manpower concentration areas and two other important enemy targets.

Also, the General Staff reported that the enemy continues to suffer losses. "In the city of Starobilsk, Luhansk region, about 50 seriously wounded enemy servicemen have recently been delivered to a military hospital equipped by the occupiers. In the city of Horlivka, Donetsk region, due to a shortage of donated blood, all employees of medical institutions were obliged to donate blood according to the schedule," the report says.

Tags: #ukrainian_army

MORE ABOUT

18:18 27.02.2022
Nearly 100,000 citizens mobilized in Ukrainian army in two days – Commander-in-Chief

Nearly 100,000 citizens mobilized in Ukrainian army in two days – Commander-in-Chief

14:55 13.01.2022
Borrell hopes for speedy decision on EU's training for Ukrainian army commanders

Borrell hopes for speedy decision on EU's training for Ukrainian army commanders

18:40 10.09.2018
Russian-led forces mounted 11 attacks on Ukrainian army on Monday

Russian-led forces mounted 11 attacks on Ukrainian army on Monday

10:52 16.08.2018
Ukrainian army needs UAH 112 bln in 2019 - Muzhenko

Ukrainian army needs UAH 112 bln in 2019 - Muzhenko

11:22 08.08.2018
Ukrainian army conscript reportedly commits suicide in Desna training center

Ukrainian army conscript reportedly commits suicide in Desna training center

12:15 19.07.2016
Ukrainian army positions come under 78 attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Ukrainian army positions come under 78 attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

11:37 06.07.2016
Ukrainian army receives $60 mln in aid from international partners in 2016

Ukrainian army receives $60 mln in aid from international partners in 2016

12:12 04.07.2016
Kyiv observes 61 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas

Kyiv observes 61 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas

10:48 23.06.2016
Militants use banned artillery weapons against Ukrainian army in Donbas 7 times in past 24 hours

Militants use banned artillery weapons against Ukrainian army in Donbas 7 times in past 24 hours

11:49 22.06.2016
Kyiv observes 28 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas over past day

Kyiv observes 28 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas over past day

AD

HOT NEWS

Infrastructure of Bakhmut 60% destroyed – regional authorities

Ukraine urges UN member states to revoke Russia's status of permanent member of UN Security Council, exclude it from UN as whole – MFA

Invaders lose about 550 soldiers, five tanks, five artillery systems over day in Ukraine – General Staff

Zelensky asks public to pay attention to air alerts during last days of year

Iran still refuses to supply Russia with ballistic missiles, but already sold 1,700 Shahed UAVs – Budanov

LATEST

USA develops special plan to prepare Patriot SAM battery for operation in Ukraine in less than six months – Kuleba

Zelensky appoints Ukrainian ambassadors to Argentina, Nigeria – MFA

Invaders shell Ukraine 19 times from MLRS over day, trying to attack in Bakhmut, Lyman directions – AFU General Staff

Invaders fire at surroundings of village of Sydorivka, Sumy region, no casualties

Saakashvili refuses to be tested for poisoning without Western experts' participation

Ukraine's Orthodox Church, Greek Catholic Church start dialogue on church calendar reform

Infrastructure of Bakhmut 60% destroyed – regional authorities

Ukraine urges UN member states to revoke Russia's status of permanent member of UN Security Council, exclude it from UN as whole – MFA

Ex-head of Ukrmedprojectbud sentenced to five years in jail for abuse of duty during construction of Okhmatdyt hospital

Court of Appeal overturns acquittal of ex-director of ZTMC, imposes sentence of 3.5 years in prison

AD
AD
AD
AD