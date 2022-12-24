Facts

15:38 24.12.2022

Twenty-five generators from Japanese govt arrives in Ukraine

1 min read

From December 20 to December 22, a total of 25 generators provided by the Japanese government arrived in Ukraine, the Japanese Embassy in Ukraine reported on Twitter on Saturday.

"They are planned to be used to provide heating and water in severe frosts," the report says.

As reported, the Government of Japan on November 22 decided to provide emergency grant assistance in the amount of about $2.57 million as support for winter assistance in the electricity sector in Ukraine.

