Facts

14:31 24.12.2022

Kherson shelled with Grad MLRS in morning, seven people killed, another 58 wounded

1 min read
Seven civilians of Kherson were killed and 58 wounded as a result of the morning shelling of the city by the Russian invaders, which was carried out using Grad multiple rocket launchers, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

"The shelling of the center of Kherson with Grad MLRS. As of now, 58 wounded are known, of which 18 are severe, seven people died," Tymoshenko wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

Earlier, the deputy head of the President's Office reported five dead and 35 wounded as a result of shelling, including 16 in serious condition.

Later, the Kherson regional prosecutor's office said at least eight civilians were killed and another 17 civilians were wounded in the morning shelling of Kherson on Saturday.

Tags: #kherson #grads

