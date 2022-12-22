Facts

20:25 22.12.2022

Duda-Zelensky talks last two hours

President of Poland Andrzej Duda met on Thursday with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, negotiations and a meeting of delegations chaired by the leaders of the countries lasted two hours, the Office of the President of Poland reports.

"President Andrzej Duda met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was returning to the country after visiting the United States. Face-to-face talks and a meeting of delegations chaired by the presidents lasted two hours," the message said on Twitter.

The Chancellery reported that Zelensky informed the President of Poland about the details of his visit to the United States.

The leaders also discussed the state of bilateral Polish-Ukrainian relations in the face of ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine.

