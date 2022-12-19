Invaders doing everything so that not single whole wall remains in Bakhmut – Zelensky

At a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Sunday, the situation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions was considered, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on Sunday, December 18.

"Held Headquarters meeting today. We examined the situation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions in great detail. Bakhmut direction is the key one. We are holding the city, although the occupiers are doing everything so that not a single whole wall remains there," he said.

"Zaporizhia region, Kherson, south – we are gradually reducing the potential of the occupiers. Minus warehouses, minus the logistics of the Russian army," the president said.

He also called air defense a "permanent priority of the Headquarters." "Dear partners! Help us fully protect our skies by providing us with modern air defense systems in sufficient quantities, you can deprive the terrorist state of the main instrument of terror. This will be one of the most powerful steps bringing the end of aggression closer. Russia will have to follow the path of ending aggression when it can no longer follow the path of missile strikes," Zelensky said.

"The border was also discussed at Headquarters in detail. Protecting the border, both with Russia and with Belarus, is also a constant priority. We are preparing for all possible defense scenarios. all other sick ideas in this war against Ukraine and Ukrainians," he said.