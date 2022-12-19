Facts

11:02 19.12.2022

Invaders doing everything so that not single whole wall remains in Bakhmut – Zelensky

2 min read
Invaders doing everything so that not single whole wall remains in Bakhmut – Zelensky

At a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Sunday, the situation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions was considered, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on Sunday, December 18.

"Held Headquarters meeting today. We examined the situation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions in great detail. Bakhmut direction is the key one. We are holding the city, although the occupiers are doing everything so that not a single whole wall remains there," he said.

"Zaporizhia region, Kherson, south – we are gradually reducing the potential of the occupiers. Minus warehouses, minus the logistics of the Russian army," the president said.

He also called air defense a "permanent priority of the Headquarters." "Dear partners! Help us fully protect our skies by providing us with modern air defense systems in sufficient quantities, you can deprive the terrorist state of the main instrument of terror. This will be one of the most powerful steps bringing the end of aggression closer. Russia will have to follow the path of ending aggression when it can no longer follow the path of missile strikes," Zelensky said.

"The border was also discussed at Headquarters in detail. Protecting the border, both with Russia and with Belarus, is also a constant priority. We are preparing for all possible defense scenarios. all other sick ideas in this war against Ukraine and Ukrainians," he said.

Tags: #zelensky #bakhmut

MORE ABOUT

15:22 19.12.2022
Football players, world media disseminate Ukrainian president's address to World Cup final – Zelensky

Football players, world media disseminate Ukrainian president's address to World Cup final – Zelensky

18:52 14.12.2022
Zelensky urges Guterres to send UN experts to energy facilities

Zelensky urges Guterres to send UN experts to energy facilities

08:56 14.12.2022
Zelensky signs law on liquidation of Kyiv District Administrative Court, creation of Kyiv City District Administrative Court

Zelensky signs law on liquidation of Kyiv District Administrative Court, creation of Kyiv City District Administrative Court

17:41 13.12.2022
Zelensky urges French business to invest in Ukrainian food industry

Zelensky urges French business to invest in Ukrainian food industry

11:56 13.12.2022
Zelensky initiates EU missions to critical energy infrastructure facilities

Zelensky initiates EU missions to critical energy infrastructure facilities

11:48 13.12.2022
Ukraine needs up to 2 GW emergency support to European power grid – Zelensky

Ukraine needs up to 2 GW emergency support to European power grid – Zelensky

11:42 13.12.2022
Energy equipment, LED lamps, imports of 2 GW electricity, 2 bcm of gas, EU energy supply, Paris Coordination Mechanism – Zelensky names six steps to overcome Russia's energy terror

Energy equipment, LED lamps, imports of 2 GW electricity, 2 bcm of gas, EU energy supply, Paris Coordination Mechanism – Zelensky names six steps to overcome Russia's energy terror

11:42 13.12.2022
Zelensky proposes to create Paris mechanism for coordinating efforts in response to Russian energy terror

Zelensky proposes to create Paris mechanism for coordinating efforts in response to Russian energy terror

10:29 13.12.2022
Zelensky calls on Russia to start withdrawing troops from Ukraine's territory for Christmas

Zelensky calls on Russia to start withdrawing troops from Ukraine's territory for Christmas

10:15 12.12.2022
Zelensky, Biden discuss Ukraine's energy system restoration, aid in air defense formation

Zelensky, Biden discuss Ukraine's energy system restoration, aid in air defense formation

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian invaders attack Kyiv with 23 Shahed drones, while 18 destroyed

Ukrainian air defense forces destroy 15 of 20 enemy drones attacking Kyiv early Monday morning

New EU sanctions hit Russian ministers, MPs, governors, military, artists, Constitutional Court chairman - document

Russia uses all available weapons during yesterday's attack, except for Shahed-136 – Ihnat

Death toll from missile attack in Kryvy Rih rises to four, body of 1.5-year-old boy recovered from rubble

LATEST

Russians not ready for new full-scale offensive for now – Ukrainian intelligence

Russian invaders attack Kyiv with 23 Shahed drones, while 18 destroyed

Ukrainian air defense forces destroy 15 of 20 enemy drones attacking Kyiv early Monday morning

Hungary stands for accelerating Ukraine's integration into EU, but considers important to maintain ties with Russia – PM's adviser

Russia launches attack drones from Kuban over Crimea's vulnerability – British intelligence

Actor Mark Hamill raises funds for reconnaissance drones for Ukrainian army - Digital Transformation Ministry

New EU sanctions hit Russian ministers, MPs, governors, military, artists, Constitutional Court chairman - document

Russia uses all available weapons during yesterday's attack, except for Shahed-136 – Ihnat

Ukraine's ability to survive depends on Western support, Germany intends to provide it – German Defense Ministry

Russian missile strikes to not cause public discontent in Ukraine, to not improve occupiers' ability to attack – ISW

AD
AD
AD
AD