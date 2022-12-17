Facts

11:40 17.12.2022

British PM orders to assess London's military aid to Kyiv – media

1 min read
 British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has instructed to assess the course of the Russian-Ukrainian war and the role that British military assistance has played in it, BBC reports, citing government sources.

The news, the report says, raised concerns that "the prime minister may be taking an overly cautious approach" to Ukraine and military supplies to Kyiv.

According to one of the sources, the audit requested by Sunak is intended to assess the course of the conflict and the significance of the British military contribution to Ukraine, to check how London's military assistance is used.

"This is about looking at what we have put in, what we have got out," he said.

At the same time, as it follows from the report, the government continues to say that Sunak strongly supports Ukraine.

"A Downing Street source added that it was not true that Sunak was being overly cautious and that 'the UK government's support for Ukraine is unwavering,'" ВВС quotes the official.

BBC also notes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is aware of the debate in the UK and urges Sunak to continue to provide military assistance.

