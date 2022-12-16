Facts

13:11 16.12.2022

Missile strike again lead to loss of over 50% of energy system consumption, or blackout – Ukrenergo

1 min read
Missile strike again lead to loss of over 50% of energy system consumption, or blackout – Ukrenergo

On Friday, as a result of massive missile attacks on Ukraine's electric power infrastructure by Russia, more than 50% of the consumption of the country's unified energy system was lost, NPC Ukrenergo said.

According to the transmission system code, the loss of more than 50% of the consumption of the UES of Ukraine determines the onset of the system accident mode (blackout).

In this regard, the company, in accordance with the rules of the market, notified of the occurrence of an emergency, starting from the billing period from 09:00 on December 16.

Tags: #ukrenergo

MORE ABOUT

16:17 12.12.2022
Ukrenergo, Energy Community Secretariat sign memo of cooperation on Russia's compensating for damage to Ukraine's energy system

Ukrenergo, Energy Community Secretariat sign memo of cooperation on Russia's compensating for damage to Ukraine's energy system

17:41 09.12.2022
Ukraine may return to scheduled power outages in few days with restoration of generation, warm weather – Ukrenergo head

Ukraine may return to scheduled power outages in few days with restoration of generation, warm weather – Ukrenergo head

14:57 09.12.2022
Ukraine's energy system after attack on Dec 5 entered stable mode of operation rather quickly – Ukrenergo chair

Ukraine's energy system after attack on Dec 5 entered stable mode of operation rather quickly – Ukrenergo chair

12:39 07.12.2022
Electricity shortage remains significant – Ukrenergo

Electricity shortage remains significant – Ukrenergo

15:30 06.12.2022
Ukraine's power system gradually recovering after eighth massive enemy missile attack – Ukrenergo

Ukraine's power system gradually recovering after eighth massive enemy missile attack – Ukrenergo

16:03 05.12.2022
Ukrenergo reports hits on energy infrastructure, related emergency outages

Ukrenergo reports hits on energy infrastructure, related emergency outages

14:51 02.12.2022
Ukrenergo receives EUR 372 mln from EBRD, Netherlands to restore substations, improve financial stability

Ukrenergo receives EUR 372 mln from EBRD, Netherlands to restore substations, improve financial stability

11:38 02.12.2022
Ukrenergo receives EUR 372 mln from EBRD, Netherlands to restore substations, improve financial stability

Ukrenergo receives EUR 372 mln from EBRD, Netherlands to restore substations, improve financial stability

12:59 30.11.2022
Power shortage in power system decreases to 27% – Ukrenergo

Power shortage in power system decreases to 27% – Ukrenergo

16:38 28.11.2022
Due to emergency outages, consumption of household consumers in Kyiv limited to 4-6 hours per day – DTEK

Due to emergency outages, consumption of household consumers in Kyiv limited to 4-6 hours per day – DTEK

AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv Metro does not operate due to power limitations after missile attacks – chief engineer

Kyiv attacked by over 40 missiles, 37 downed – local authorities

Over 60 missiles already known to have flown over Ukraine – AFU spokesperson

Emergency blackouts introduced across country over arrivals at power facilities

Energy Minister reports damage to energy facilities in east, south of Ukraine

LATEST

Kyiv Metro does not operate due to power limitations after missile attacks – chief engineer

Kyiv attacked by over 40 missiles, 37 downed – local authorities

First US shipment of emergency repair equipment already arrived in Ukraine – US Ambassador

Over 60 missiles already known to have flown over Ukraine – AFU spokesperson

Emergency blackouts introduced across country over arrivals at power facilities

Energy Minister reports damage to energy facilities in east, south of Ukraine

Residential building hit in Kryvy Rih; may be people under rubble – K.Tymoshenko

Klitschko announces explosions in Desniansky district of Kyiv

Occupants inflict at least three blows on Kharkiv region – Synehubov

More than 4,300 Russian military ready to voluntarily surrender to Ukrainian Armed Forces – spokesperson of ‘I want to live’ project

AD
AD
AD
AD