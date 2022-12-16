Missile strike again lead to loss of over 50% of energy system consumption, or blackout – Ukrenergo

On Friday, as a result of massive missile attacks on Ukraine's electric power infrastructure by Russia, more than 50% of the consumption of the country's unified energy system was lost, NPC Ukrenergo said.

According to the transmission system code, the loss of more than 50% of the consumption of the UES of Ukraine determines the onset of the system accident mode (blackout).

In this regard, the company, in accordance with the rules of the market, notified of the occurrence of an emergency, starting from the billing period from 09:00 on December 16.