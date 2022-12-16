First US shipment of emergency repair equipment already arrived in Ukraine – US Ambassador

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink thanked the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces for their work against the backdrop of Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure.

"Grateful for the work of Ukraine's air defense amid more escalating Russian attacks this morning on civilian infrastructure in Kyiv and around the country. First U.S. shipment of emergency repair equipment has already arrived - Ukraine will prevail," Brink said on Twitter.