14.12.2022

Bergamo to finance creation of 11 Points of Invincibility in Bucha – Italian Embassy

 The Italian city of Bergamo, which is a twin city of Bucha, Kyiv region, in cooperation with the humanitarian organization CESVI will finance the creation of 11 "Points of Invincibility" in Bucha.

"Bergamo, a twin city of Bucha, together with the Italian humanitarian organization CESVI, will fund 11 'Points of Invincibility' in the Ukrainian town, where everyone – from the elderly to children – can warm up in the winter," the Italian Embassy in Ukraine said on Twitter on Wednesday.

