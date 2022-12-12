Facts

09:10 12.12.2022

Zelensky, Erdoğan discuss possible expansion of grain corridor

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a regular conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"Noted Turkey's support for the Ukrainian Grain from Ukraine initiative. We also discussed further work and possible expansion of the grain corridor," Zelensky said on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

"Thanked for sheltering Ukrainian children and providing hundreds of generators for our cities," the President of Ukraine said.

Earlier on Sunday, Erdoğan spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

