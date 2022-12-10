Azerbaijan provides Ukraine with 45 power transformers, 50 generators – MFA

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizada said Azerbaijan provided the Ukrainian side with 50 generators and 45 power transformers as humanitarian aid.

"Azerbaijan continues to assist Ukraine with humanitarian aid. 45 power transformers and 50 generators provided by Azerenerji ASC were sent to Ukraine. So far, Azerbaijan has provided more than AZN 30 million [more than $50 million] assistance to population in need," Hajizada said on Twitter on Sunday.

JSC Azerenergy is the largest electricity producer in Azerbaijan.

Rate according to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine as of December 10: $0.59/AZN, AZN1.7/$1.