11:46 06.12.2022

Zelensky could go to G-20 summit if important decision made there – Nykyforov

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky could go to the G-20 summit in Bali if an important decision was made there, presidential spokesperson Serhiy Nykyforov told Interfax-Ukraine.

"If we knew that some decision would be made at the G-20 that would help us a lot, for example, the exclusion of Russia or something else very important, then yes, the chance that the president could go there, was," he said.

At the same time, Nykyforov did not rule out Zelensky's potential visit abroad in the future, noting that such a visit should be used with maximum efficiency.

"Since the beginning of the war, the president has not traveled anywhere outside the country. The very fact of his visit somewhere would be a very high-profile informational occasion, like a shot. Therefore, there is a possibility that he will go somewhere. And we save this 'cartridge' for something that we can use with maximum efficiency," his spokesperson said.

