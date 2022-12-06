President communicates more with Western journalists as we are dependent on arms supplies from partner countries – Nykyforov

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky communicates more with Western journalists than with journalists from other regions of the world, since Ukraine is dependent on arms supplies from partner countries, presidential spokesperson Serhiy Nykyforov said.

As he noted, the main guarantee of a successful fight against Russian aggression is the courage and dedication of the Ukrainian military, but they must have the tools.

"They must have weapons to defend their country. Unfortunately, the situation now is such that we are very dependent on the supply of weapons. We either take them or buy them from partners. Therefore, the president now communicates more with Western journalists," Nykyforov told Interfax-Ukraine.

In addition, according to the press secretary of the head of state, there is a direct dependence on Zelensky's communication with the societies of Western countries, which, in turn, influence their own authorities.

"And we are being provided with the means to protect our territory and sovereignty," he said.

At the same time, Nykyforov said, the president's conversation with Ukrainian journalists always turns out to be more substantive.

"Since ours [media] are more specific, deep, nuanced, and so on... My personal view, although it probably coincides with the president's position, is more interesting with our media," Zelensky's spokesperson said, adding that "Western media, after all, go more 'on top' and give an overview picture."

Answering a question about the increase in the level of the president's communication with the Ukrainian press, in particular with the printed press, amid his communication with the Western one, Nykyforov said "now we need to endure this discomfort."

"And after the war we will make up for everything lost," he said.